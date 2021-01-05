United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 15,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 15,312.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

