Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 80,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

