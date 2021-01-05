Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $243.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRTS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

VRTS stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.07. 1,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $220.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

