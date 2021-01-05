Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.80

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.80 and last traded at $117.40, with a volume of 4833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

