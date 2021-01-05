Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 134,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,311. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $11,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $574,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

