WPP TOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $943.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00352707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024851 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.