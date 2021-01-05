Huobi BTC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $159.17 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $33,089.72 or 1.00164788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00303736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00122033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00508496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00049897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00268516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

