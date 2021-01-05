IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Tops $12.02 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $12.02 million and $341,212.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon token can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00006627 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00303736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00122033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00508496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00049897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00268516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017984 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

