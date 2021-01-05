Catex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $230,801.09 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $230,801.09 and approximately $747.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00352707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024851 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.