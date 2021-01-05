Brokerages Set Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Target Price at $48.86

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 17,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,332. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

