EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. ValuEngine upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EVER traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 11,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,651. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Birnbaum sold 14,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $598,302.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,271. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 626.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.