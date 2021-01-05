BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $159,265.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00352707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024851 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

