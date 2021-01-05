FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of FBK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 583,039 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,025,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 185,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 836,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.