Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.07.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,236,868 shares of company stock worth $198,401,175. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.