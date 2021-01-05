Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) Sets New 52-Week High at $490.00

Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 4013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 459.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412.17. The company has a market cap of £113.44 million and a PE ratio of 26.97.

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 56,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £224,256 ($292,991.90).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

