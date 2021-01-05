Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

