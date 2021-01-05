MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $555.00

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.12), with a volume of 404666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

The firm has a market cap of £420.52 million and a P/E ratio of -33.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 455.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 357.19.

About MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

