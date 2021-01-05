Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.58

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 3100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.40.

In other Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.23 per share, with a total value of C$62,267.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,162.11.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

