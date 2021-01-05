JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.50

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 147.25 ($1.92), with a volume of 637944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.74.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider Mark Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Company Profile (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.