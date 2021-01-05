Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) (CVE:RRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) (CVE:RRS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 36800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79.

Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:RRS)

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

