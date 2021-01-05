8X8 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,212 call options on the company. This is an increase of 801% compared to the average volume of 1,356 call options.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 47,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

