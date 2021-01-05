Dether Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $712.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Dether has traded up 154.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a market cap of $789,437.67 and $712.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00357599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.