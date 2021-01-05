Flowchain Trading Up 218.2% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 218.2% higher against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $41,144.34 and approximately $44,256.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00357599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024947 BTC.

FLC is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

