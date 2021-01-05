Lamden Market Cap Reaches $4.12 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $125,358.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

