The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.15. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

