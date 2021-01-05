Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.00 ($61.18).

COK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of COK stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.42 ($53.44). 93,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 46.44.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

