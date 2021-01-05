Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $384.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

