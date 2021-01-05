Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $166.59

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for $166.59 or 0.00507662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $286,991.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00306475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00510152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049820 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00270269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

