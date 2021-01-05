CloakCoin Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $25,504.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,568,299 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

