Elysian Market Cap Achieves $73,589.24 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $73,589.24 and $163,882.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00044624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00364137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024948 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

