Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 157.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.