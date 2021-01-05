Monolith (TKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,964.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Monolith has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $35,964.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official Twitter account is @TokenCard_io.

The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

