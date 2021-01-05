Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. Evolution Petroleum reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,890. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $146,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.