$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $13.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.81. 7,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,265. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $280.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.87 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $54,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.