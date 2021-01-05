United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report sales of $22.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.23 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $82.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.95 billion to $82.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.96 billion to $88.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,541. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

