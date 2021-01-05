Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $323.71 million, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.