CyberMiles Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00477567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,343.18 or 0.99678488 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019635 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

