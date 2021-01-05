Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $105,429.62 and approximately $15.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,343.18 or 0.99678488 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00273338 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00504647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00141255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

