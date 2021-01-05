Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,428. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

