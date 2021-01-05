Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TVTY. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 7,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tivity Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

