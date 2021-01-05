Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $12.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after buying an additional 335,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 85,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,226. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

