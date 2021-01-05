$21.94 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce sales of $21.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.01 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $20.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $69.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $69.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.96. 118,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

