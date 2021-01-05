$16.21 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post sales of $16.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.82 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $20.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $69.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $88.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.93 billion to $99.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.29. The company had a trading volume of 197,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,634,563. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $322.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.63.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.