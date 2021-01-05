Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce sales of $11.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.95 billion and the lowest is $11.67 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $47.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.15.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 37,205.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $256.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.