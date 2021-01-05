Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.00

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 1126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,797,000.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

