Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.41

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $100.29, with a volume of 4629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

