Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN) Trading 36% Higher

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN)’s stock price traded up 36% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 998,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 125,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Chunibas project covering an area of approximately 530 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; the Espiritu SMR project that covers an area of approximately 2,711 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; 1068 project that comprises an area of 1,800 hectares situated in the Sonora State, Mexico; and the Los Ocotes project covering an area of approximately 2,283 hectares located in the Sonora State, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.