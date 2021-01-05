Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,175,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,153,000 after purchasing an additional 324,987 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. 794,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,594,402. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. ValuEngine cut Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

