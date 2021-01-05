DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. 140166 started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.