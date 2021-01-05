BitCoen Reaches Market Cap of $635,744.22 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 586.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $635,744.22 and approximately $3,941.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00422370 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,683.95 or 0.93953171 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.